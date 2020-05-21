Teji Mandi: UltraTech Cement - getting bigger and better

UltraTech is among the largest global cement manufacturers of grey cement, ready mix concrete, and white cement. Its distribution network comprises a network of ~50 cement plants, over 100 ready mix concrete plants, more than 650 warehouses, and more than 200 railheads in India. UltraTech services 20,000 orders of different order sizes on a daily basis through a mix of logistical modes comprising rail, road, and sea.

The company also has a strong presence in international markets such as Bangladesh, UAE, Sri Lanka, and Bahrain. UltraTech is a founding member of the Global Cement & Concrete Association.

UltraTech possesses a consolidated capacity of 102.75 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of grey cement including 4.00 MTPA under commissioning, a capacity of 0.68 MTPA of white cement, and two wall care putty plants at the close of FY19. The total capacity in India has now expanded to over 111.35 MTPA further to the merger of Century's cement business. Century's assets are in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh.

UltraTech provides a range of products that cater to the various aspects that includes Ordinary Portland Cement, Portland Blast Furnace Slag Cement, Portland Pozzalana Cement, White Cement, Ready Mix Concrete, building products and a host of other building solutions.