Teji Mandi: Correcting an error made in 1991

India waits for a crisis to make reforms. It happened in 1991 and India benefited from it over the next two decades. Back then, when industrial India adopted liberalization, 'Bharat' missed that bus. Now, after more than two and a half decades, a pandemic offers an opportunity to correct that mistake.

Indian market attempts to recover after the disappointment of the stimulus package minus stimulus. We are going to pick up the agriculture reforms announced in the package and analyse their impact in detail in the latter part of this newsletter. But let's first focus on the rights issue of Reliance Industries which opened for subscription today.

The ongoing rights issue offers an attractive opportunity for the existing shareholders. RIL's rights issue has come at a time when a lot is going for the company.

Through its consistent effort and investments, RIL has now turned it into a tech giant firm from an oil and gas conglomerate. The recent entry of marquee investors and pledge of the promoter group to buy the full extent of their entitlement and also subscribe to any unsold shares offers a lot of confidence about the company's prospects.