Teji Mandi Market closing: Bears made a roaring comeback!

The verdict is out on the package and it has been met with a thundering disapproval. While structural reforms are welcomed, the market expected a lot more from the government to restore demand.

Indian market gave a massive thumbs down to the stimulus package that the FM announced over the last week. The package, filled with long term structural reforms, failed to provide any short term stimulus. The market wanted the government to fuel demand by putting more money in the hands of the consumers. However, that wish remained unfulfilled.

Market tanked as the stimulus package fell short of the expectation. Sensex lost 3.44% to close the day at 30,028.98 while Nifty lost 3.43% to close at 8,823.25. Cipla (up 5.29%), Infratel (up 5.28%) and TCS (up 2.27%) were the major gainers while IndusInd Bank (down 10.02%), Zee Entertainment (down 8.58%) and Eicher Motors (down 7.88%) were the major losers of the day.

The day was cruel for Banking and financial stocks in particular as the FM granted an exemption to COVID-19 related defaults from trial under insolvency and bankruptcy code for a period of up to 1 year. The government also raised the minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceedings to Rs 1 crore from Rs 1 lakh, which will insulate micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).