Technology Can Help Farmers Increase Crop Yield And Decrease Losses: Rohit Bajaj, Co-founder Balwaan Krishi

India that was initially portrayed as the 'land of snake charmers' has long surpassed the global expectations and is developing itself into a technology driven country. Whether it is using technology to improve irrigation or using satellite images to distribute the right amount of fertilisers, the new India is only growing.

Agreeing to this opinion is Rohit Bajaj, the co-founder of Balwaan Krishi, a Jaipur-based agri startup that is focused on helping small farmers. In an interview Bajaj shares how technology has helped the farmers in India and explains what more can be done to help the small farmers grow.

As an entrepreneur who is part of the agriculture industry, how do you think technology has helped the Indian farmers and what more do you think that can be done?

As an entrepreneur with extensive ties to the agricultural sector, I have seen personally how technology has transformed the lives of Indian farmers. There is much potential for more good development, and technology has already played a significant role in tackling some of the long-standing issues that our farming community has faced.

Improved information availability is one of the most important ways technology has helped Indian farmers. Due to the widespread use of cell phones and internet connection, farmers now have a lot of information at their fingertips. They can get current weather predictions, market pricing, and professional agricultural advice, which will help them make wise judgements and improve their farming methods.

Precision agriculture has also undergone a transformation thanks to technology. In order to increase crop output and resource efficiency, farmers can now use data-driven approaches like soil testing, remote sensing, and GPS-guided equipment. In addition to increasing production, this also supports sustainable farming methods, which are crucial for the long-term stability of the agricultural industry.

Additionally, technology has made it easier for farmers to access banking services. Farmers now have easier access to financing, payment options, and secure financial management thanks to mobile banking and digital payment systems. Farmers are now able to invest in their crops, educate their kids, and generally enhance the quality of their lives because of this financial empowerment.

There is certainly a lot more that can be done in the future. We must first and foremost keep closing the digital divide in rural areas so that all farmers may benefit from technology. This includes increasing internet connectivity and giving farmers guidance and support so they can use digital technologies efficiently.

Additionally, there is tremendous potential for using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics to provide farmers specialised solutions. With the use of these technologies, crop yields can be increased and losses can be decreased. They can also provide recommendations for managing pests and diseases and even provide crop-specific advice.

Finally, sustainability needs to continue to be a primary focus. We must keep creating and promoting technology that helps farmers adopt environmentally friendly methods, save resources, and lessen the impact of agriculture on the environment.

What more do you think we as individuals can do to contribute to the agriculture sector?

In a country like India, where agriculture is not only a significant source of livelihood but also an essential part of our social fabric, each of us has an important role to play in supporting the agriculture industry.

Product by Balwaan Krishi | Balwaan Krishi

In the field of agriculture, I believe that there are good opportunities to both buy new ideas and share new ideas with other countries through the process of technology exchange. It's possible that we could learn from other countries how to use tools like precision agriculture tools (like drones, satellite imaging, and soil sensors) to keep a closer eye on crops and better manage resources; adopt climate-resilient farming practices to mitigate the impact of climate change; implement farm management software to make farm operations more efficient; and leverage biotechnology to increase food yields and pest resistance.

On the other hand, there are aspects of our farming that other countries could learn from, such as our valuable traditional farming knowledge, our unique crop varieties that have been adapted to local conditions, our expertise in organic farming as a means of achieving sustainability, and our community-based farming models that promote cooperation and the sharing of resources. The global agriculture industry may benefit from the sharing of these knowledge and technologies, which can help it become more robust and sustainable.

How has your journey been so far and how do you see the journey ahead?

The experience I've had with Balwaan Krishi has been nothing short of amazing. I have always been inspired by a profound enthusiasm for agriculture and a dream to provide farmers with cutting-edge solutions that can change their life.

To put it mildly, the beginning was difficult. It was challenging to build a startup in the agricultural industry. We had to overcome challenges like comprehending the various needs of farmers in various regions, adjusting our technologies to the environment, and building trust in rural communities. But every obstacle we overcame turned into a chance for development. We made a concerted effort to get input from farmers, agronomists, and industry professionals. This not only aided in the improvement of our solutions, but it also strengthened our sense of partnership and collaboration with the farming community.

Today, as I think back on our progress, I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished. In the agricultural industry, Balwaan Krishi has established itself as a reputable brand by giving farmers cutting-edge equipment and information to boost sustainability and production. Looking forward, I see a route that is paved with even greater opportunities. A new era in agriculture is about to begin, propelled by developments in technology, data-driven insights, and sustainable practices. Balwaan Krishi is ideally positioned to lead this shift.

How helpful did you find e-commerce platforms in reaching your target audience?

E-commerce platforms have revolutionised the way we connect with our target market. Permit me to describe my interactions with these platforms.

E-commerce sites, in particular, have a huge reach. They give access to a huge and varied online audience that is not limited by location. For companies like ours, where we want to attract customers from different locations and demographics, this is extremely useful. We can contact potential clients through e-commerce who might not have been accessible through conventional brick-and-mortar techniques.

E-commerce platforms also provide an unrivalled level of accessibility and ease. They give clients the freedom to research our goods or services whenever they choose, whether they're at home or on the go. Our audience's convenience level has increased thanks to our availability around-the-clock and a huge expansion in our market reach.

These platforms also offer insightful data on consumer behaviour and preferences. Our ability to evaluate client contact, preference, and purchase data enables us to better personalise our services and marketing plans to match their demands. This data-driven strategy has been crucial in raising consumer happiness and engagement levels.

A seamless buying experience is also provided through e-commerce. Customers may quickly browse goods, compare prices, read reviews, and make decisions based on their research. This openness and simplicity increase consumer confidence in our brand.

E-commerce platforms also give us the ability to run customised marketing campaigns. We may customise marketing messages and promotions using data analytics and customer segmentation, ensuring that the correct audience receives the right material at the right time.

E-commerce platforms are unquestionably useful, but it's important to remember that they also need careful management and modification. Because of their high levels of competition, online markets require constant innovation and development in areas like user experience, customer support, and logistics.

What are your future plans for expansion and for funding?

My finance and expansion goals for the future are very clear. I'm dedicated to building our company and exploring new frontiers in terms of expansion. Expanding our market reach by entering additional geographic areas is one of my current focuses. This, in my opinion, will both broaden our consumer base and diversify our sources of income.

I'm also enthusiastic about expanding our menu of goods and services. This could entail conducting research and development to improve our current products or perhaps entering complementary sectors. My ultimate objective is to create a bigger effect on our business and ensure sustainable growth.

I'm currently looking at my choices for funding. This includes looking for finance from angel or venture capitalists, as well as maybe launching a crowdfunding campaign. The funding option will be largely determined by our growth trajectory and the particular financial requirements of our expansion ambitions.

Additionally, I'm thinking of collaborating or forming strategic alliances with well-known members in our industry. Such alliances can not only provide the required funding but also key resources and knowledge to support our expansion.