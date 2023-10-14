ShipEase Technologies Plans To Double Team Size Following $1 Million Pre-series A Funding Round | Image: ShipEase (Representative)

ShipEase Technologies, a Gurugram-based technology driven logistics company and one of the fastest-growing SaaS-enabled logistics platforms in the country, has announced ambitious plans to bolster its workforce by hiring twice the number of employees currently on staff. This strategic expansion comes on the heels of the company's successful pre-Series A funding round, which raised $1 million, led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The logistics and supply chain sector has experienced unprecedented growth and transformation in recent years, driven by e-commerce, globalization, and the increasing demand for efficient shipping solutions. ShipEase Technologies has been at the forefront of this evolution, offering cutting-edge technology solutions to streamline logistics operations for businesses of all sizes.

The infusion of $1 million in funding from Inflection Point Ventures represents a significant milestone for ShipEase Technologies. This funding will be instrumental in propelling the company's growth and innovation efforts, enabling them to enhance their existing suite of products and services while expanding their global reach.

Pawan Kumar, the Co-Founder & CEO of ShipEase Technologies expressed excitement about the recent funding round, saying, "This investment from Inflection Point Ventures reaffirms our commitment to revolutionizing the logistics and supply chain industry. We are incredibly grateful for their support, and we see this as a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our team and bring even more value to our customers."

The decision to double the size of ShipEase's workforce reflects the company's dedication to meeting the growing demands of their expanding customer base. ShipEase plans to hire top talent across various departments, including software development, data analytics, customer support and sales and marketing. By scaling up its team, ShipEase Technologies aims to accelerate product development, improve customer service, and drive innovation in the logistics sector.

ShipEase Technologies is inviting aspiring professionals and industry experts to explore career opportunities with the company as it embarks on this exciting journey of expansion.

