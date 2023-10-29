Palghar: Rotary Club Of Mumbai Downtown Sealand Undertakes Construction Of Five Check Dams To Boost Agriculture

Rotary Club of Mumbai Downtown Sealand | FPJ

Rotary Club of Mumbai Downtown Sealand undertook the construction of five check dams to facilitate the second crop production in the hilly terrain of Palghar district. These check dams will also help the increase ground water table in this area which in turn will recharge the borewells.

Rotary Club of Mumbai Downtown Sealand identified five sites for check dam construction. Check dams were inaugurated at Pimpalshet (Dahanu taluka), two at Kasa Budruk (Vikramgad taluka) and two at Chari Budruk (Vikramgad taluka) a few days before. Rtn. Chandraprabha Khona who is in charge of the construction of check dam projects took the initiative for the construction of these dams with the help of Rotary International matched the fund of USD 50,300 (Rs 41.5 lakh).

Palghar villages face acute shortage of water

Most of the villages in hilly terrain in Palghar district receive rainfall of over 2,200 mm but are faced with acute shortage of water from October every year as the water flows away or penetrates in the rocks. The state government has encouraged the construction of check dams which provide irrigation facilities to this water-drought area and encourage the villagers to take second crop. The water in check dams is also consumed by birds and animals.

The check dam project has enabled large storage of water in the streams which is being used post the rains and creates opportunities for the farmers to cultivate second crops as well as a source of water for hygiene and sanitation said Rtn Khona. The second crop leads to an exponential jump in the income of the farmers thereby avoiding their migration to nearby cities after the first crop. It has also helped in raising the groundwater level in bore wells she added.

