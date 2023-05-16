Tech layoffs: Sacked Amazon India employee expresses grief and anger in LinkedIn post

India may be the fastest growing e-commerce markets globally, but Amazon has been struggling to turn profitable in the country, while it gears up competition from emerging players. After it pulled out of food delivery and wholesale businesses in India, its workforce was hit by layoffs early in 2023, which left many in tears at the workplace.

As it fires another 500 people in the country, laid off employees are writing about their feelings on social media platforms.

Read Also Tech layoffs: Amazon may reportedly fire 500 people in India as part of global job cuts

Social media highlights the human cost of layoffs

In a LinkedIn post, a former Amazon employee from Bengaluru wrote how she was struggling with grief, anger and uncertainty at the same time, after being left unemployed.

The woman named Srishti Dasgupta wrote that apart from the loss of her job, she is also grieving about being separated from the team and relationships she built at Amazon, as well as the sense of purpose she felt.

Although she was angry about the situation, she thanked her friends and family for support, and expressed confidence about getting through the difficult phase, after processing the shock.

Srishti also reached out to others who have been sacked in a similar manner, and offered to provide advice as well as support.