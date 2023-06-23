 Tech Layoffs: Former HCL Software Developer Becomes Rapido Bike Taxi Driver; Passenger Shares CV
As he carries passengers to their destination, the Java developer also keeps an eye out for an opening to drive back into the tech sector.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
From cab drivers to delivery riders, the beneficiaries of India's gig economy are visible across Indian roads, as the rise of Ola, Zomato and Swiggy unlocked millions of jobs. In a country where PhD holders and engineers line up for work as peons, the gig economy provides employment despite issues with salary and working conditions.

Being a bike taxi driver also became a viable option for a software developer, after he was laid off by tech giant HCL.

article-image

Riding beyond an uncertain future

The Bengaluru-based techie who was sacked by HCL, decided to ride out the uncertainty as a driver for two-wheeler cab provider Rapido.

As he carries passengers to their destination, the Java developer also keeps an eye out for an opening to drive back into the tech sector.

article-image

Chance encounter with a former peer

One of his passengers, another tech professional working in the city, was impressed by the rider's determination, and share a link to his CV on social media.

The passenger described the encounter with a fellow techie turned gig worker as his peak Bengaluru moment, and urged people to approach him with leads.

HCL Tech had laid off 350 people working on a Microsoft Project in 2022, but this year it announced plans for hiring fresh talent.

Some of those who were hit by tech layoffs globally have also turned towards entrepreneurship to provide services that rival their own former employers.

