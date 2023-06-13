 New Delhi: Ola, Uber, Rapido Bike Taxis Warned To Stay Off Roads, Follow Ban
The traffic authorities in New Delhi have warned they will start impounding bike taxis if they do not cease operations.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Representative Image

The traffic authorities in the capital city of New Delhi have warned they will start impounding bike taxis of cab companies such as Uber, Ola and Rapido if they do not cease operations, according to a Reuters report.

The warning comes a day after Supreme Court backed the Delhi government's ban on bike taxis. The government is of the view that bike taxis violate local city laws while cab aggregators have argued that the ban hurts the livelihood of its drivers.

The apex court on Monday overturned a Delhi High Court decision that allowed Rapido and Uber to continue operating without aggregator licenses up until a final policy had been announced.

Bike taxi guidelines and policies will be framed by July end

Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal of the vacation bench heard the case and overturned the HC order. The bench, however, gave the liberty to bike-taxi aggregators to request an urgent hearing of their pleas by the Delhi HC.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has assured that it will be framing guidelines and licensing policies for the bike aggregators by the end of July to regulate the operations.

