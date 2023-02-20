Delhi follows Mumbai: No bike taxis allowed | Facebook

Although Goa has been allowing bike taxis to ply for the past several years, Delhi and Mumbai are still against the services.

The transport department has warned bike taxis against plying on the roads of Delhi.

Fine against offenders

The first offence by the aggregators could lead to a fine of Rs 5,000, while the second offence could lead to a fine of Rs 10,000 and imprisonment up to a year, said a public notice by the department.

The driver will also lose their licence for three months under the circumstances.

Harping on the top court's ruling, Delhi's transport department said it was a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 which will make the aggregators liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh as the use of two-wheelers is a violation of the Act.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court denied relief to bike taxi aggregator Rapido against the Maharashtra government's refusal to grant licence to it.

It had noted that amendments made to the Motor Vehicles Act in 2019 made it clear that aggregators cannot operate without a valid licence.

The Bench comprising the Chief Justice of India and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala had noted that amendments made to the Motor Vehicles Act in 2019 made it clear that the aggregators cannot operate without a valid licence, in view of the licence being rejected on December 21 by Pune's regional transport office.

In Maharashtra's case, the Supreme Court said Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido) can challenge the state government's January 19 notification prohibiting the use of "non-transport vehicle" from carpooling.

