Tech layoffs: Fired by Amazon, woman gets rehired in same team 4 months later

The global tech layoffs, where people have been fired abruptly days after joining a company or while recruiting a new candidate, have left people in the dark with a hiring freeze that accompanied job cuts. While some have moved on to launch ventures of their own, there are also rare cases where life has come full circle in a matter of months.

An Amazon employee who lost her job during the first round of layoffs in January, has been hired back four months later, that too in the same team she was a part of.

An unexpected turn of events

Paige Cipriani was working for the social media marketing division at Amazon when the e-commerce giant decided to sack 18,000 people.

She was disheartened like her peers across the globe, but months later a new role for product manager in the same team opened up, and Paige was back on board.

Paige expressed happiness about reuniting with her teammates in a LinkedIn post, which stands in stark contrast to the one in January, where she was sad about losing her job and was open to work.

But her tale of hope stands out among the anguish of thousands, including the 500 employees that recently got sacked by Amazon in India.