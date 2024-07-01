TCS, Tech Mahindra Shares Rise By Over 2%: Major IT Stocks Rally In Green

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The month of July appears to have started on a good note for the markets, especially for the country's IT or tech stocks. The markets, after starting on a flat note, belted past the gloom into greener territory, and the aforementioned tech stocks appear to have latched on to this jump.

Indian Tech Stocks Bloom In Green

Bengaluru-based Wipro is one of the leading gainers in the market. The company shares jumped by 3.32 per cent or Rs 17.10, steadily rising over the period of the first half of the trading session on Monday, July 1, taking the cumulative value to Rs 531.95 per share.

Pune-based Tech Mahindra was second in line, in terms of percentage gain for the day. The IT company's shares gained 3.27 per cent or Rs 46.75, taking the cumulative value of each share to Rs 1,477.10. Here again, the share prices witnessed a steady jump throughout the day. | Tech Mahindra

The IT arm of one of the largest conglomerates, Tata Consultancy Services, also saw its shares rise by 2.02 per cent or Rs 78.85. This took its share price to Rs 3,983.00. In TCS' case, the value even scaled the Rs 4,000 mark before dipping slightly as the day progressed.

Mumbai-based LTIMindtree, also listed at NSE, rose to Rs 5,540.10 per share. The IT company saw its shares jump by 2.88 per cent or Rs 155.05.

HCL Tech, the Gurugram-headquartered company, also saw a rise in its number as the shares increased in value by 1.17 per cent or Rs 17.05, catapulting it to Rs 1,476.65.

IT Indices In Green

In addition, the Nifty IT sectoral index rose by 2.33 per cent or 841.45 points, climbing to 36,998.95. When it comes to BSE, BSE IT shares rose by 2.19 per cent or 809.60 points, taking the overall number to 37,755.40.

The marquee indices, namely BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, are all trading in Green, at the halfway mark on Monday.