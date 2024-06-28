5 Best Rated boAt Smartwatches For Men at Affordable Price: Perfect Blend Of Tech And Style

In the fast-evolving smart wearables segment, boAt has already made an indelible mark with its range of stylish yet affordable smartwatches. These timepieces exude class and elegance and are crafted using cutting-edge technology. The company has redefined the concept of smartwatches, effortlessly blending luxury with groundbreaking technology to offer models that cater to the requirements of the modern lifestyle. From several active sports modes to smart notifications, you can access a range of convenient features with these devices.

boAt smartwatches for men have sleek, contemporary designs that perfectly complement any outfit—whether you are attending a business meeting or going out for dinner. You can even control music and camera directly from your wrist and tap into an unrivalled world of convenience! Furthermore, depending on your requirements and preferences, you can select from timepieces with TFT, HD, LCD, and AMOLED displays.

If your main concern is the boAt smartwatch’s price, you can afford these best-in-class devices by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and buying the model on No Cost EMI. For your benefit, we have handpicked the five top-rated boAt smartwatches that are sure to impress.

Five top-rated boAt smartwatches for men

boAt Xtend Sport Fitness Smart Watch for Men and Women with 1.69 inch HD display (Cool Blue)

Boasting 700+ active modes, including walking, running, and yoga, this boAt smartwatch is your ideal workout companion. It also flaunts a sporty look, with breathable straps that promise all-day comfort. If you live and breathe cricket, you can follow the action while on the move, as you get live scores on your smartwatch!

boAt Wave Pro 1.69 inch HD display Smartwatch (Black)

The Wave Pro model from the company is one of the best fitness trackers in the affordable segment. Thanks to its IP67 rating, you can wear the device while running, swimming, or participating in adventure sports! With this reliable fitness tracker on your wrist, you can keep tabs on your heart rate and blood oxygen levels while the sedentary reminder keeps you on your toes!

boAt Storm Smartwatch with 3.3 cm (1.3 Inch) Display, Daily Activity Tracker and 9 Sports Modes (Black N Blue)

Sporting a full-touch 2.5D curved display, this boAt smartwatch redefines the concept of affordable luxury. It comes with 5 ATM water resistance, eliminating any concerns about splashes and spills. The device’s smart activity tracker counts the calories burnt, steps taken, and distance covered, ensuring you remain active throughout the day. On the other hand, the 9 active sports modes provide real-time monitoring, so you better understand your performance.

boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69 inch HD Display 14 Sports Modes (Pitch Black)

This boAt Xtend model guarantees enhanced convenience, thanks to the Alexa Voice Assistant, which sets reminders and alarms and answers questions. You also get access to 50 watch faces from the boAt Wave app, ensuring the device complements your outfit. Its real-time health monitoring suite includes guided meditative breathing, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, and stress monitoring, which ensures you take breaks and decompress whenever required.

boAt Flash Edition Smartwatch with Activity Tracker (Moon Red)

If you are looking for a round-dial smartwatch, you don’t have to look beyond the boAt Flash Edition model. Its 33mm LCD display and perfectly round dial make it a bold statement piece, while its metallic finish accentuates your outfit. You can also wear this device while working out, as it comes with an IP68 rating that protects it from sweat and dust. Other impressive features of this model include live weather forecasts, music, and camera control.

What to consider while buying boAt smartwatches for men

Thinking of taking the next step in your search for your perfect fitness partner? Here’s what you must remember before commencing your search:

● Smartwatch type: You must first identify the type of smartwatch you need. Do you require advanced features like Bluetooth Calling? Or are you primarily looking for a fitness partner that tracks your progress? Depending on your requirements, you can select a model.

● Display size and type: boAt offers models with different display sizes and types. From 1.3-inch full-touch displays to 1.8-inch AMOLED screens, you have a wide range of options to choose from.

● Health and fitness tracking: Another important factor to consider is the health and fitness tracking suite you need. While most models come with a daily activity tracker, select models come with multiple sports modes catering to fitness enthusiasts and athletes. Besides these features, most boAt smartwatches are equipped with 24x7 heart rate and sleep monitoring, and you must choose a model that comes with the attributes you need.

● Water resistance and other features: You must carefully assess other requirements, such as water resistance rating, music and camera control, and Alexa voice assistant support.

How to buy a boAt smartwatch for men on No Cost EMI

While boAt smartwatches for men are fairly affordable, you can tap into lucrative discounts and exclusive offers by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. You can purchase your favourite model on No Cost EMI and split the cost over 1–60 months. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, extending unrivalled convenience, as you won’t have to pay any amount upfront.

To shop for a new boAt smartwatch for men, you can visit Bajaj Mall and find your desired model. Next, you can locate your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store, walk into the store, and use your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to buy the chosen model on No Cost EMI!