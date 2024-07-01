Bajaj Auto Shares Jump After Auto Sales For April-June Quarter Rise By 7%

Photo: PTI

The first day of the new month not only brings about new hope and ambition, but in the business world, it also brings the data for the automobiles sold in the country for the previous month.

The auto-sales numbers that are released on the first day of every new month have kicked in. Bajaj Group's Bajaj Auto is one of the first to release its data, not just for the month of June, but also for the comparative data of its cumulative data for the first quarter of FY25.

According to an exchange filing, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 11,02,056 units of vehicles in April-June 2024 or the first quarter of FY24; this includes 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Auto Sales Jump For June

This has also brought about the installation of some faith in the brand for investors, as the company shares have risen significantly since the beginning of the trade on the first day of the month.

Potentially, as a result of these numbers, the company shares have risen by over 1 per cent in the early hours of the trading day on Monday, June 1.

At 10:13, the shares fo Bajaj Auto listed on the NSE rose by 1.10 per cent or Rs 104.25, taking the overall value of each individual share to Rs 9,605.90.

Shares Of Bajaj Auto Jump

When we look at the numbers for just the month of June alone, Bajaj claims to have sold 3,58,477 units of these vehicles in June of 2024, compared to 3,40,981 units in June of 2023, marking a 5 per cent rise in the overall sales numbers.

Here, commercial vehicles, compared to the sale of 2-wheelers, appeared to stand out. The sale of commercial vehicles stood at 47,332 units for June 2023. This number jumped to 54,831 units, thereby marking a massive 16 per cent rise in the overall sales numbers.

