Ashok Leyland Partners with Bajaj Finance for Vehicle Financing

Ashok Leyland Limited, India’s top commercial vehicle maker under the Hinduja Group, has partnered with Bajaj Finance Limited, a division of Bajaj Finserv. This collaboration aims to provide tailored vehicle financing solutions to customers throughout India. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities will facilitate easier access to financial services, enhancing convenience and flexibility for customers seeking to purchase Ashok Leyland vehicles.

Mr. K.M. Balaji, Ashok Leyland's CFO, and Mr. Harjeet Toor, President of Bharat Lending and Strategic Partnerships at Bajaj Finance, signed the MoU. The signing took place with Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Ashok Leyland's President and Head of MHCV, in attendance. This partnership means Bajaj Finance will now offer extensive financial solutions to Ashok Leyland's customers. They plan to focus on meeting customer needs by providing vehicle loans that come with convenient monthly repayment options tailored to individual preferences.

Mr. K.M. Balaji, Chief Financial Officer at Ashok Leyland, expressed, "Ashok Leyland is pleased to collaborate with Bajaj Finance to offer tailored financial solutions to our customers. This strategic partnership will bolster Ashok Leyland's market standing. Our products, equipped with innovative technology, deliver industry-leading total cost of ownership, ensuring utmost profitability for our customers. We are steadfast in our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences."

Mr. Anup Saha, Deputy Managing Director of Bajaj Finance, stated, "We are pleased to partner with Ashok Leyland to offer commercial vehicle owners access to customized financing solutions. We believe that leveraging Bajaj Finance's top-notch India stack processes will benefit more vehicle owners through this collaboration, enabling them to expand their operations."

Ashok Leyland provides a complete lineup of trucks and buses designed to fulfill diverse commercial vehicle requirements, ranging from light-duty vehicles for city transport to heavy-duty trucks and a wide array of buses.