TCS shares end 1.5% down as Q1 earnings fail market expectation

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services on Friday gave up all their early gains and closed over 1 per cent lower as the company's June quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations.

The stock, which started the trade in the green and gained 0.73 per cent to hit Rs 3,281 on the BSE in early trade, later gave up the gains and closed 1.52 per cent lower at Rs 3,207.75.

During the day, it hit an intra-day low of Rs 3,200, down 1.75 per cent. On the NSE, the stock closed at Rs 3,211.80, a decline of 1.43 per cent.

The company's quarterly results were announced post-market hours on Thursday.

"The IT sector also turned bearish as the initial earnings results did not meet the expectations of the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.