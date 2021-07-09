TCS shares slip over 1% post-June quarter earnings

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell as much as 1.3 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 3,211.85 after it reported June quarter earnings. This was below analysts' estimates.

IT major TCS on Thursday posted a 28.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,008 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The country's biggest software services firm had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 7,008 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 18.5 percent to Rs 45,411 crore compared to Rs 38,322 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.