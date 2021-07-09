TCS to onboard 40,000 freshers; pandemic restrictions don't pose any hiring difficulties, says global HR head

Largest software exporter TCS will hire over 40,000 freshers from campuses in the country in the financial year 2021-22 , a top executive said on Friday.

The company, the largest employer in the private sector with a base of over 5 lakh employees, had hired 40,000 graduates from campuses last year and will do better on that number, its chief of global human resources Milind Lakkad told reporters here.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic related restrictions do not pose any difficulties in hiring and added that last year, a total of 3.60 lakh freshers had appeared for an entrance test virtually.

"From the campus in India, we hired 40,000 last year. We will continue to hire, and hire 40,000 or more this year in India," Lakkad told reporters, adding that lateral hiring will also be "robust" this year.

Similarly, the company will also do better on the 2,000 trainees hired from American campuses last year, he said, without sharing an exact number.