 43 PRAGATI-Monitored Projects Worth ₹3.02 Lakh Crore Commissioned
As of December 31, 2025, 43 projects worth ₹3.02 lakh crore out of 53 reviewed at the Prime Minister-level under PRAGATI have been commissioned, officials said. Power Grid and NTPC led the completions. Another 10 projects worth ₹1.10 lakh crore remain under construction. Since 2015, PRAGATI has enabled faster execution of major power and infrastructure projects through digital monitoring.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: As many as 43 projects worth Rs 3.02 lakh crore out of the 53 monitored at the prime minister's level under multi-purpose and multi-modal platform PRAGATI have been commissioned as of December 31, 2025, an official said. The official stated that the 10 under-construction projects entail an investment of Rs 1,10,467 crore.

Since 2015, 53 projects worth Rs 4.12 lakh crore have been reviewed under Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform and out of these, 43 projects worth of Rs 3.02 lakh crore have been commissioned. Among the commissioned projects, state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) tops the chart with 20 projects followed by NTPC at 14.

PM Modi Chairs 50th PRAGATI Meet, Reviews ₹40,000 Crore Projects
article-image

NHPC, NEEPC, THDC, Sterlite have also commissioned two projects each. A transmission project of Uttar Pradesh is also commissioned. Among the 10 under-construction projects, PGICL, NTPC, NHPC, THDC and Sterlite have two each. The projects under PGRATI are monitored at different levels like Prime Minister and Union Cabinet Secretary. Overall, under the PRAGTI ecosystem of multiple layers, 237 power projects worth Rs 10.53 lakh crore have been reviewed at various levels, which are commissioned.

As many as 108 projects worth about Rs 6 lakh crore are under- construction in the power sector and being monitored under different layers of the PRAGATI platform. PRAGATI is a strong example of how digital governance can translate intent into real, visible progress. Launched in 2015 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PRAGATI has reshaped how India tracks and drives major infrastructure projects and key social programmes.

More than a review forum, it reflects a push to break bureaucratic inertia, strengthen a Team India approach across the Centre and states, and build a culture where decisions are time-bound, follow-through is expected, and outcomes are measured. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

