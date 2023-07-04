TCS Recognized As Leader In IDC MarketScape For Asia-Pacific Oracle Application Implementation Services | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Asia-Pacific Oracle Application Implementation Services, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

According to the report, “TCS is an ideal partner for large and complex multi-geography deployments of Oracle Cloud solutions in Asia-Pacific. TCS’ focus on delivery assurance, business functional expertise, and systems integration experience are key value-adds when scaling Oracle-led modernizations."

“Our market success is driven by our deep Oracle expertise, unique solutions, extended ecosystem capabilities and long-standing partner relationships. We leverage our contextual knowledge and digital capabilities enabled on Oracle Cloud technologies, to help customers in Asia-Pacific and elsewhere become insights driven, adaptable, and lean, accelerating their growth and transformation journeys,” said Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Asia-Pacific.

TCS's Oracle Application Services

TCS offers a comprehensive suite of Oracle application services, including design thinking, advisory, innovation consulting, implementation, and digital support services. TCS leverages its intellectual property led assets and accelerators as part of a comprehensive approach to modernize enterprise businesses, helping shape ecosystems and adopt new business models.

TCS Crystallus™ on Oracle Cloud is an insight-driven, digitally integrated platform that helps clients envision, innovate, develop, and deliver end-to-end solutions using accelerators for Oracle and DataSure. TCS’ Cognitive Enterprise for Oracle offerings leverage BizDevOps and new technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and Internet of Things, to improve clients’ functional processes, while its proprietary accelerator reduces software patching downtime and helps manage quarterly updates.

Read Also Payments Using International Credit Cards To Not Attract TCS: Finance Ministry

The company further amplifies business outcomes with TCS Enterprise Navigator, a consulting-led approach, that harmonizes Oracle technologies, applications, and capabilities in orchestration with TCS domain expertise.

With over three decades of relationship built on a powerful framework for joint innovation and transformation, TCS and Oracle have been helping clients apply innovation so they can anticipate and prepare for the next wave of various technology transformation.

"TCS's three-decade relationship with Oracle showcases its deep technical expertise in implementing Oracle application solutions. With a strong focus on delivery assurance, customer success, and systems integration, TCS is an ideal partner for complex multi-geography Oracle application deployments in Asia/Pacific,” said Rijo George Thomas, Research Manager, IDC.

About the company

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 613,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 55 countries.

TCS Shares

The shares of TCS on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 3,307, up by 1.06 percent.