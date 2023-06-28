TCS Wins Five 2023 Microsoft Partner Of The Year Awards | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the category MVP Industry Solutions Global Systems Integrator (GSI), the company announced on Wednesday through an exchange filing.

TCS also won the 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award in the categories Global Systems Integrator, Industrials and Manufacturing, and Dynamics 365 Sales and Marketing, as well as the Malaysia Customer Success Partner of the Year.

TCS was additionally named a global finalist in seven categories: Global System Integrator, Internet of Things, Modernizing Applications, SAP on Azure, Intelligent Automation, Industrials and Manufacturing, and Sustainability Changemaker.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. TCS was recognized for driving the development and adoption of industry solutions closely aligned to Microsoft’s Industry Cloud strategy and industry priority scenarios.

“We are proud to once again be recognized as Microsoft Partner of the Year as the industry-led global systems integrator of choice and leading transformation partner,” said Siva Ganesan, Global Head, Microsoft Business Unit (MBU), TCS.

Read Also TCS Partners With Standard Life To Transform Customer Experience For European Policyholders

TCS’ industry-aligned platforms and products include TCS Optumera™, an AI-powered retail strategic intelligence platform; the TCS BaNCS™ core banking platform; TCS Digital Manufacturing Platform, an AI solution that helps create factories of the future; TCS Clever Energy™, an enterprise-level energy and emission management platform; and Cognitive Plant Operations Adviser, which drives sustainable AIpowered plant operations – all featured as prioritized offerings on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace.

TCS’ cloud-native expertise in Microsoft technologies has benefited a long and growing list of customer successes. TCS is an early partner for Microsoft Clouds for Retail, Financial Services, and Sustainability, and is a solution launch partner for Azure Open AI, Azure Communications Services, Supply Chain Platform, Microsoft Viva, and Digital Contact Center. Its committed Microsoft Business Unit helps customers reimagine workplaces, revolutionize business applications, secure and protect information, create data-powered enterprises, and build cloud-native and edge-to-cloud solutions.

TCS’ MBU works with customers worldwide to accelerate their cloud transformation journeys. It is comprised of 50,000 certified associates who have completed more than 1,000 successful Azure engagements for hundreds of global customers, making it one of the most recognized partners in the Microsoft ecosystem. TCS is an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider and IoT Elite Partner. It has achieved all 6 Microsoft Partner Designations, received a record-setting 17 Microsoft Advanced Specializations, and is a member of the 2022/2023 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Its TCS Pace Ports, a global network of innovation hubs, help to ignite collaborative experimentation, research, rapid product prototyping, and continuous learning on the latest Microsoft technologies.