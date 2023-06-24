TCS Denies Involvement Of Key Managerial Figures In Recruitment Scandal After Firing 4 Executives

File/ Representative image

The global tech landscape is marred by layoffs which have affected lakhs of employees, but Indian IT firms have not only managed to resist job cuts, but also continued to hire more people. TCS hired 44,000 freshers in FY23, even as Wipro and Infosys fired hundreds of new recruits who failed internal tests.

But after a whistleblower accused its Resource Management Group of taking commissions from staffing firms to accept their candidates, TCS has denied any involvement of key management figures in the scam.

Read Also TCS Sacks Four Executives After 100 Crore Bribes-For-Jobs Scam Unearthed

Key managers not involved

Although the company has admitted that there were complaints regarding a scam and blacklisted three staffing firms that offer bribes, it has denied the involvement of its key managers.

The firm said that the RMG, led by the official accused of accepting bribes, isn't even involved in recruiting and only deploys human resources for projects in case of a shortage.

Based on the complaints it received, the tech firm launched a review and concluded that there was no evidence of fraud by or against it.

On the other hand the alleged recruitment scandal at TCS is said to be worth as much as Rs 100 crore.

A Pune-based organisation, the Nascent IT Employees Senate has also approached the labour ministry, seeking its intervention in the matter.