 TCS Denies Involvement Of Key Managerial Figures In Recruitment Scandal After Firing 4 Executives
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTCS Denies Involvement Of Key Managerial Figures In Recruitment Scandal After Firing 4 Executives

TCS Denies Involvement Of Key Managerial Figures In Recruitment Scandal After Firing 4 Executives

Based on the complaints it received, the tech firm launched a review and concluded that there was no evidence of fraud by or against it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative image

The global tech landscape is marred by layoffs which have affected lakhs of employees, but Indian IT firms have not only managed to resist job cuts, but also continued to hire more people. TCS hired 44,000 freshers in FY23, even as Wipro and Infosys fired hundreds of new recruits who failed internal tests.

But after a whistleblower accused its Resource Management Group of taking commissions from staffing firms to accept their candidates, TCS has denied any involvement of key management figures in the scam.

Read Also
TCS Sacks Four Executives After 100 Crore Bribes-For-Jobs Scam Unearthed
article-image

Key managers not involved

Although the company has admitted that there were complaints regarding a scam and blacklisted three staffing firms that offer bribes, it has denied the involvement of its key managers.

The firm said that the RMG, led by the official accused of accepting bribes, isn't even involved in recruiting and only deploys human resources for projects in case of a shortage.

Based on the complaints it received, the tech firm launched a review and concluded that there was no evidence of fraud by or against it.

On the other hand the alleged recruitment scandal at TCS is said to be worth as much as Rs 100 crore.

A Pune-based organisation, the Nascent IT Employees Senate has also approached the labour ministry, seeking its intervention in the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

TCS Denies Involvement Of Key Managerial Figures In Recruitment Scandal After Firing 4 Executives

TCS Denies Involvement Of Key Managerial Figures In Recruitment Scandal After Firing 4 Executives

Sam Altman And Anand Mahindra Discuss Tech Mahindra CEO's Challenge During PM Modi's Visit In...

Sam Altman And Anand Mahindra Discuss Tech Mahindra CEO's Challenge During PM Modi's Visit In...

HDFC Housing Development Finance Allots Equity Shares As ESOPs

HDFC Housing Development Finance Allots Equity Shares As ESOPs

Gautam Adani Turns 61, Know More About Hindenburg Report Changed India's Business World

Gautam Adani Turns 61, Know More About Hindenburg Report Changed India's Business World

World Bank President Ajay Banga Acknowledges Citizens Activists Towards the Inclusion of New World...

World Bank President Ajay Banga Acknowledges Citizens Activists Towards the Inclusion of New World...