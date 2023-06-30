 TCS Chairman Chandrasekaran Confirms Sacking 6 Employees Over Bribe-For-Job Scandal, Investigation On 3 Pending
During the company's 28th Annual General Meeting, Chandrasekaran assures shareholders that they are taking key measures to tighten the way it engages with the entire network of over 1,000 staffing firms and ensure such incidents do not happen again.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
TCS Chairman Chandrasekaran Confirms Sacking 6 Employees Over Bribe-For-Job Scandal, Investigation On 3 Pending | PTI

Tata Group Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Thursday said that he is deeply pained over the discovery of the six employees involved in the bribe-for-job scandal.

He said that all the six have been banned and investigation continues against three other employees. Although he didn't gave much details about the employees or either their designations.

Moreover the company also blacklisted six Business Associate firms.

“We are looking at the entire BA supplier management process and see what the weaknesses are, and will plug them to ensure we don't have such incidents," said Chandrasekaran.

Chandrasekaran pointed out that two whistleblowers pointed out the wrongdoings at its India and US units onwards the end of February and March. the complaints was about the favouritism and favours received in the recruitment of Business Associated firms and also were related to certain individuals in the company working with it.

article-image
