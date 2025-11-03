 Is India Challenging China’s Rare Earth Dominance? Government Plans ₹7,000-Crore Incentive Push Amid Export Curbs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIs India Challenging China’s Rare Earth Dominance? Government Plans ₹7,000-Crore Incentive Push Amid Export Curbs

Is India Challenging China’s Rare Earth Dominance? Government Plans ₹7,000-Crore Incentive Push Amid Export Curbs

India plans a Rs 7,000-crore incentive program to boost rare earth production and reduce reliance on China, even as Beijing tightens export controls on critical minerals.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Can India Break Free From China’s Grip On Rare Earths? |

New Delhi: In a major strategic move, India is preparing to triple the size of its incentive program to boost domestic rare earth production, amid China’s growing export restrictions. According to a Bloomberg report, the government is planning to expand the fund from around USD 290 million to approximately USD 788 million (Rs 7,000 crore). The proposal is currently awaiting Cabinet approval.

Strengthening India’s Critical Mineral Supply Chain

The initiative aims to secure supplies of critical minerals vital for India’s electric vehicle, renewable energy, and defence sectors. As the world shifts toward clean technologies, rare earth elements are crucial for manufacturing batteries, magnets, and advanced electronics. India’s plan seeks to reduce dependence on China, which dominates global rare earth production and exports.

Read Also
China blocks access to Bloomberg
article-image

China Tightens Rare Earth Export Controls

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kanpur Confers Distinguished Alumni Award On Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
IIT Kanpur Confers Distinguished Alumni Award On Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
Gold Prices Slip Below $4,000 Per Ounce After Significant Increase This Year, Dipping 2.7% From Last Week To $3,984.43 An Ounce
Gold Prices Slip Below $4,000 Per Ounce After Significant Increase This Year, Dipping 2.7% From Last Week To $3,984.43 An Ounce
Tamil Nadu: EC Defends Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls Amid DMK-Led Opposition
Tamil Nadu: EC Defends Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls Amid DMK-Led Opposition
Donald Trump Calls Upcoming Supreme Court Case On Tariffs One Of The Most Important In US History, Says Ruling Will Decide Nation’s Economic Fate
Donald Trump Calls Upcoming Supreme Court Case On Tariffs One Of The Most Important In US History, Says Ruling Will Decide Nation’s Economic Fate

The decision comes as China strengthens its grip over the global rare earth market. Recently, Beijing added five new rare earth elements to its export restriction list, bringing the total to 12 critical materials under export control.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged global leaders to make supply chains more stable and diversified, warning that critical minerals should not be used as geopolitical weapons.

Read Also
Donald Trump Hails ‘Great’ Meeting With Xi Jinping, Announces One-Year US-China Trade Pact...
article-image

Challenges Ahead for India

Despite its ambitious plans, India faces significant challenges in developing a self-reliant rare earth industry. The country currently suffers from limited technological expertise, long project timelines, and funding constraints. Government-owned enterprises are now working to secure international mining partnerships, as domestic production remains in its early stages.

Under the proposed plan, the government will support around five companies through a mix of production-linked and capital subsidies to promote large-scale investment.

Read Also
'India Needs US, Not Russia': White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Criticizes PM Modi For Meeting...
article-image

Exploring Alternatives to Reduce Dependence

Meanwhile, China has reportedly issued new import licenses for rare earth magnets, though none have been granted to Indian-origin companies. To counter this dependency, India is also investing in research on Synchronous Reluctance Motor technology, which could reduce the need for rare earth materials in future electric motors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Prices Slip Below $4,000 Per Ounce After Significant Increase This Year, Dipping 2.7% From Last...

Gold Prices Slip Below $4,000 Per Ounce After Significant Increase This Year, Dipping 2.7% From Last...

Commercial Vehicle Maker Ashok Leyland Inks Pact With Punjab National Bank For Dealer Finance

Commercial Vehicle Maker Ashok Leyland Inks Pact With Punjab National Bank For Dealer Finance

Bajaj Auto Reports 8% Growth In Total Vehicle Wholesales & Exports At 5,18,170 Units In October

Bajaj Auto Reports 8% Growth In Total Vehicle Wholesales & Exports At 5,18,170 Units In October

Logistics Services Operator Emiza Announces Partnership With Raymond For Managing Park Avenue,...

Logistics Services Operator Emiza Announces Partnership With Raymond For Managing Park Avenue,...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Emerging Science & Technology Innovation Conclave 2025 At...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Emerging Science & Technology Innovation Conclave 2025 At...