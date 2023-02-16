e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTCS named Leader and Star Performer in Guidewire Services by Everest Group

TCS named Leader and Star Performer in Guidewire Services by Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services’ vast experience in driving transformation for insurers, its advantage partnership with guidewire, and highest number of product- and region specific specializations, cited as key strengths

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
TCS named Leader and Star Performer in Guidewire Services by Everest Group | Image: TCS (Representative)
Follow us on

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it has been positioned as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Guidewire Services, via an exchange filing.

Cited as key strengths were TCS’ extensive offshore presence with scaled agile delivery process, vast experience in managing large-scale IT transformation for insurers, and well-diversified client portfolio for Guidewire services.

According to the report, TCS’ recent upgrade as an Advantage partner and achieving 12 product- and region-specific specializations in 18 months, signifies its strategic focus.

The report goes on to say that TCS is making meaningful investments in tools and accelerators enabling cognitive automation and analytics decision support to help clients maximize business value.

Read Also
Dr Reddy’s Lab announces allotment of 1,342 equity shares under ESOPs
article-image

It adds that clients recognize TCS for its deep understanding of Guidewire products, operational flexibility, and a collaborative approach to strengthen client relationships.

“TCS is helping insurers relook at their business from a digital, adaptable, and purpose-centric angle, and using its Guidewire expertise to deliver superior customer experience, improve time to market, and foster innovation,” said K Krithivasan, President, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, TCS.

“This recognition as a Leader and a Star Performer is a reflection of the breadth and depth of our Guidewire consulting and transformation services that helps carriers build a resilient core and drive business growth.”

“With the recent upgrade to the Advantage partnership tier and multiple new products, region-specific specializations, TCS has strengthened its market positioning as a Guidewire services partner for Property & Casualty (P&C) insurers,” said Aaditya Jain, Vice President, Everest Group.

Read Also
NTPC to raise up to $750 mln worth of offshore loans in Japanese yen
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Adani fiasco, GoMechanic scam could hit investment for Indian startups, says Tracxn report

Adani fiasco, GoMechanic scam could hit investment for Indian startups, says Tracxn report

Nykaa introduces Nyveda a new Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand

Nykaa introduces Nyveda a new Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand

Wipro wins Shell.ai hackathon for sustainable and affordable energy

Wipro wins Shell.ai hackathon for sustainable and affordable energy

TCS named Leader and Star Performer in Guidewire Services by Everest Group

TCS named Leader and Star Performer in Guidewire Services by Everest Group

Rupee gains 13 paise to close at 82.70 against dollar

Rupee gains 13 paise to close at 82.70 against dollar