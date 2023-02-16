TCS named Leader and Star Performer in Guidewire Services by Everest Group | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that it has been positioned as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Guidewire Services, via an exchange filing.

Cited as key strengths were TCS’ extensive offshore presence with scaled agile delivery process, vast experience in managing large-scale IT transformation for insurers, and well-diversified client portfolio for Guidewire services.

According to the report, TCS’ recent upgrade as an Advantage partner and achieving 12 product- and region-specific specializations in 18 months, signifies its strategic focus.

The report goes on to say that TCS is making meaningful investments in tools and accelerators enabling cognitive automation and analytics decision support to help clients maximize business value.

It adds that clients recognize TCS for its deep understanding of Guidewire products, operational flexibility, and a collaborative approach to strengthen client relationships.

“TCS is helping insurers relook at their business from a digital, adaptable, and purpose-centric angle, and using its Guidewire expertise to deliver superior customer experience, improve time to market, and foster innovation,” said K Krithivasan, President, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, TCS.

“This recognition as a Leader and a Star Performer is a reflection of the breadth and depth of our Guidewire consulting and transformation services that helps carriers build a resilient core and drive business growth.”

“With the recent upgrade to the Advantage partnership tier and multiple new products, region-specific specializations, TCS has strengthened its market positioning as a Guidewire services partner for Property & Casualty (P&C) insurers,” said Aaditya Jain, Vice President, Everest Group.

