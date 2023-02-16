e-Paper Get App
Dr Reddy’s Lab announces allotment of 1,342 equity shares under ESOPs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Dr Reddy’s Lab announces allotment of 1,342 equity shares under ESOPs | Image: Dr Reddy’s (Representative)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited informed that the the Nomination, Governance and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the company has approved the allotment of 1,342 equity shares of Rs 5 each, fully paid up, on February 16, 2023, to employees pursuant to exercise of their stock options, via an exchange filing.

The equity shares of Rs 5 each, pursuant to Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock Option Scheme of 2002.

The disclosure is as under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

