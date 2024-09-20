By 2035, China will have finished building a high-standard socialist market economy in all respects, further improved the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, generally modernized its system and capacity for governance, and basically realized socialist modernization. All of this will lay a solid foundation for building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects by the middle of this century.
China's Overall Objectives: Better Life For The People
FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 11:15 PM IST