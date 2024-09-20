The global optimism about China’s development prospects

Although the long-term ideological paranoia has made the US and Western media lose their ability to observe China’s economy from an objective perspective, people with insight in the world are still optimistic about the prospects of China’s economic development.

“The thorough and scientific resolution coming out of the latest plenum showed that once again China’s process of reform and opening-up is constant,” said Stephen Perry, honorary president of The 48 Group Club, a London-based nonprofit organization.

“The further reform will maintain the momentum of China’s economic growth for high-quality development. It is a boon to global recovery, where it is commonly understood that China is playing and will continue to play a pivotal role and offer opportunities for others,” added Charles Onunaiju, director of the Centre for China Studies in Abuja, Nigeria.

“Reaffirming the commitment to stay open under the current less-than-benign international geopolitical environment highlights the Chinese realization of the value of opening-up,” said Henry Chan, a visiting distinguished senior fellow at the Cambodian Center for Regional Studies.

“Considering China’s experience, Asian countries can pay more attention to developing transport infrastructure and linking to global supply chains, and developing their universities and high-technology production capabilities,” said Mher Sahakyan, founder and director of the China-Eurasia Council for Political and Strategic Research in Armenia.

“The international community has high hopes for platforms such as the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and expects relevant organizations and initiatives to play a leverage role in accelerating the cooperation process among countries in the global South,” expressed Marco Fernandez, a researcher at the Tricontinental Institute of Social Research and a Brazilian scholar.

“China’s high-quality development driven by the power of compound interest, innovation, reform, and sustainability has confirmed China’s commitment to building a prosperous and harmonious society. By improving people’s livelihood and well-being, promoting technological progress, strengthening global cooperation, and paying attention to environmentally sustainable development, China is setting an example for other countries and paving the way for a better future for all mankind,” said Mohammad Saqib, Secretary-General of the India-China Economic and Cultural Promotion Association.