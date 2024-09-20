China: Continue To Rely On Reform And Opening Up

The evidence conclusively proves that it was reform and opening up that enabled China to catch up with the times in great strides.
It also ensured historic achievements and changes in the cause of the Party and the country.
Therefore, if China is to break new ground in advancing Chinese modernization in the new era, China must continue to rely on reform.
