TCI Express | Representative Image

Mumbai: Logistics solutions provider TCI Express Ltd has announced a ₹500 crore infrastructure expansion plan over the next five years, aiming to strengthen its nationwide express delivery network and capitalise on rising demand from e-commerce and domestic air cargo businesses.

The company has also opened three sorting centres in Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Kolkata to improve shipment processing, delivery efficiency and operational capacity.

₹500 Crore Investment Roadmap

TCI Express plans to invest ₹500 crore over five years, focusing on high-growth logistics segments, automation and network expansion. The latest commitment follows an investment of ₹500 crore made during the previous seven years, reflecting the company's long-term growth strategy.

Managing Director Chander Agarwal said domestic air express and e-commerce express have emerged as major growth drivers in FY27. He added that future investments would strengthen individual business verticals, improve operational efficiency and create a more scalable logistics network.

E-Commerce Business Surges 51.6%

TCI Express reported strong growth across its key logistics segments during the September quarter of FY27. The e-commerce express business registered 51.6% year-on-year growth, while domestic air express expanded 29.4%.

Meanwhile, surface express recorded 9.4% growth, highlighting sustained demand for road-based logistics services. These three segments are expected to play a crucial role in the company's future revenue growth and business expansion.

Three New Sorting Centres

With the addition of facilities in Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Kolkata, TCI Express now operates 28 company-owned sorting centres nationwide. The three facilities collectively cover approximately 4 lakh square feet, expanding shipment-handling capacity and strengthening regional connectivity. The Ahmedabad and Kolkata centres feature full automation, taking the company's total automated sorting facilities to four.

Automation And Employment Opportunities

The expansion will help TCI Express improve shipment turnaround times, operational reliability and delivery performance. The company also expects the infrastructure investments to generate employment opportunities across the three regions.

With growing demand for faster deliveries, TCI Express aims to strengthen its competitive position in India's evolving express logistics industry.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!