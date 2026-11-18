Ahmedabad Plane Crash | File Photo

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the investigation into the 2025 Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, which claimed 260 lives, is in its final stages.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was piloting Air India Flight 171, seeking an independent investigation into the crash, one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India's recent history.

Centre seeks time to complete investigation

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench, “We are at the fag end of the investigation.”

Seeking an adjournment of two to three weeks, Mehta said the investigation had to follow international protocols. “There is no reason why we should delay deliberately,” he submitted.

Preliminary report details fuel switch movement

The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after departing Ahmedabad for London on June 12, 2025, killing 241 of the 242 people aboard and 19 people on the ground.

A preliminary investigation report released in July 2025 found that the aircraft's engine fuel-control switches had shifted from the “run” to the “cutoff” position seconds after take-off, cutting off fuel supply to both engines. However, the report did not establish what caused the switches to move.

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The report recorded an exchange in which one pilot questioned the other about cutting off the fuel supply, while the latter denied doing so. Investigators did not identify which pilot made either remark.

Captain Sabharwal's father, Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, has criticised the investigation, alleging that AAIB officials suggested during a visit to his residence that his son had cut off the fuel supply to the engines.

AAIB outlines investigation progress

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) informed the court in July that it had prepared a cockpit voice recorder transcript and conducted a psychological autopsy as part of the investigation.

The agency had earlier indicated that it expected to prepare a draft final report by October, which would be circulated to participating countries for comments before being finalised and made public.

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