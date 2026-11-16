Mahindra Logistics Shares Slide 14.5% Intraday, Mohammed Turra To Succeed Hemant Sikka As CEO

Mahindra Logistics shares fell 14.5 percent intraday after Hemant Sikka resigned as MD and CEO. |

Mumbai: Mahindra Logistics shares fell as much as 14.5 percent on Monday, November 16, their steepest intraday decline on record, after the company announced that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hemant Sikka would step down in December. The company named Mohammed Turra as his successor.

At 12.04 pm IST, the stock was trading at Rs 375.40 on the NSE, down Rs 54.35, or 12.65 percent, from its previous close of Rs 429.75. It opened at Rs 414, which was also its intraday high, before falling to Rs 367.60. Its market capitalisation stood at about Rs 3,730 crore.

Leadership transition

The company announced the leadership change on Friday, before trading resumed on Monday.

Sikka will step down as MD and CEO and as a director at the close of business on December 15, 2026. In his resignation letter dated November 12, he said he was leaving to pursue other professional interests. His last day of employment will be December 23.

Turra takes over as MD and CEO designate on November 16 and will assume the top job on December 16. His five-year term runs through December 15, 2031, subject to shareholder approval.

Turra’s track record

Turra has led Mahindra First Choice Wheels since October 2024, overseeing the growth of the group’s multi-brand used-vehicle platform. He joined Mahindra Group in 2016 in a strategy role and later headed Quiklyz, the vehicle leasing business of Mahindra Finance.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Turra has over 28 years of industry and consulting experience across India, the Middle East, Europe and the US. He previously worked with Boston Consulting Group, Unilever, IBM and Alstom.

September quarter turnaround

Mahindra Logistics reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.2 crore for the September quarter, reversing a loss of Rs 10.4 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 24.3 percent year on year to Rs 2,095.4 crore from Rs 1,685 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 51 percent to Rs 124 crore. The EBITDA margin widened to 5.9 percent from 4.87 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company credited the turnaround in profitability under Sikka to a renewed focus on customers, better execution and simpler processes.

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