India's smartphone exports climbed 35.68% year-on-year to $18.17 billion during the first six months of FY27, supported by strong overseas shipments despite rising handset prices and slowing global demand.

According to a report by Business Standard, exports maintained their upward momentum even as higher memory chip costs affected smartphone sales worldwide.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) expects the country's smartphone exports to reach a record $38-40 billion in FY27, compared with $30 billion in the previous financial year.

The projected growth could reach approximately 33% by value.

India's smartphone exports reached an estimated $2.20 billion in September, increasing 30.90% from $1.68 billion a year earlier.

Shipments during the second quarter of FY27 rose 53.5% to $8.31 billion.

The increase coincided with Apple building inventories of its latest iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models ahead of their September launch.

Industry estimates suggest Apple iPhones could account for 70-75% of India's smartphone exports during FY27, translating into shipments worth approximately $26.6-30 billion.

Apple's corresponding export value stood at $19.5 billion in FY26. The industry body expects overall electronics exports to reach $65-70 billion in FY27, with smartphones contributing approximately 57-58% of the total value.

Its longer-term ambitions include $500 billion in electronics manufacturing and $180 billion in electronics exports by 2030.

India's growing smartphone exports contrast sharply with weakening demand in the domestic market.

Rising device prices, partly linked to increasing memory chip costs, have affected consumer purchases.

According to market research firm Omdia, domestic smartphone shipments declined 26% year-on-year during the second quarter of FY27.

Retailers also reported a fall of more than 20% in smartphone sales during Diwali.

The contrasting trends highlight the difference between India's expanding role as a smartphone export manufacturing hub and the pricing pressures facing domestic consumers.

Industry expectations nevertheless point towards another record year for smartphone exports.