India's Electronics Export |

Mumbai: India's electronics exports surged 44% year-on-year to $31.97 billion during April-September FY27, driven by strong smartphone shipments and rapid growth in electronic components, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Electronic goods exports stood at $22.2 billion during the corresponding period of FY26, highlighting India's expanding presence in global electronics trade.

Smartphone Exports Rise 35.8%

Smartphones remained India's largest electronics export category, with shipments increasing 35.8% to $18.17 billion from $13.38 billion a year earlier. However, their contribution to total electronics exports declined from 60.3% to 56.8%, reflecting faster growth in other product categories.

Non-Smartphone Exports Surge

Exports of non-smartphone electronics jumped 56.5% to $13.79 billion, compared with $8.81 billion in H1 FY26. Their share of total electronics exports increased from 39.7% to 43.2%, indicating greater diversification. The segment includes electronic components, communication equipment, memory products and storage devices.

Circuit Board Exports Soar

Exports of parts and accessories comprising mounted printed circuit boards surged 3,219% to $2.10 billion from $63.3 million. Singapore emerged as the leading destination, accounting for $1.87 billion. Meanwhile, exports of populated printed circuit boards climbed 304% to $864.1 million, with China accounting for $789.2 million.

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Memory And Storage Products Shine

Network transmission and routing equipment exports nearly doubled to $1.45 billion. Memory integrated circuit exports recorded exceptional growth of 2,333%, reaching $562.4 million. Similarly, exports of solid-state non-volatile storage devices surged 1,680% to $260.5 million. China led this category with shipments worth $108.6 million, followed by Singapore and Hong Kong.

India's Export Basket Diversifies

The latest figures indicate that India's electronics export growth is extending beyond smartphones into higher-value components and technology products.

The increasing contribution of non-smartphone categories highlights a broader export base and growing opportunities across international electronics markets.

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