Electronics Trader Loses ?1.48Lakh To Malicious APK File -Indore Police Recover Money |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An electronics trader in Indore lost ?1.48 lakh to cyber fraudsters after a suspicious APK file was downloaded on his mobile phone. The Crime Branch subsequently recovered the entire amount.

According to police, the complainant, identified as Surendra (name changed), discovered the fraud when he attempted to make a payment and found his bank account empty. He immediately reported the incident through the national cybercrime helpline, 1930.

Acting on the complaint, the Crime Branch's cyber fraud investigation team traced the money to a suspicious bank account in Delhi and arranged to have the funds frozen.

Police subsequently secured a court order and successfully refunded the entire ?1.48 lakh to the trader.

Police have advised residents against downloading unknown APK files or clicking suspicious links. They also urged people not to share OTPs, PINs, passwords or banking details and to report cyber fraud immediately through helpline 1930.

3 held with brown sugar, cannabis, charas in separate incidents

Indore police arrested three suspected drug traffickers in separate operations across three police station areas and seized narcotics reportedly worth lakhs of rupees.

Sanyogitaganj police arrested Javed Gani (55), a resident of Ushaganj Chhawani, and seized 1.237 grams of cannabis from his possession.

In another operation, Azad Nagar police arrested Muzammil Sheikh (28), a resident of Madina Nagar, near Ananda Grand Colony. Police recovered 7.58 grams of brown sugar from him. Meanwhile, Pandharinath police arrested Sejad Khan (52), a resident of Khajrana, and seized more than 18.33 grams of charas.

Police registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and are questioning the suspects to identify others involved in the alleged drug trafficking network. Police also appealed to residents to report illegal drug trafficking and narcotics-related activities, assuring strict legal action against those involved in such offences.