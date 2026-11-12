Indore's Historic Gandhi Hall To Get ₹21.8 Crore Makeover In 16 Months With Restaurant And Convention Centre

Indore's Historic Gandhi Hall To Get ₹21.88 Crore Makeover In 16 Months, Restaurant And Convention Centre Planned | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The historic Gandhi Hall is set to receive a major facelift, with the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation taking charge of its renovation and development. The project, estimated to cost Rs 21.88 crore, aims to give the heritage structure a new identity while preserving its architectural character.

The transformation is expected to be completed within 480 days, or approximately 16 months.

The Smart City project is preparing to hand over the building to the Tourism Development Corporation, with the formal process reportedly in its final stages. The corporation has already initiated the tender process for the project.

According to the proposed plan, Gandhi Hall will be developed as a small convention centre on the lines of Minto Hall in Bhopal. The project will include the construction of a restaurant and the development of facilities across the premises. Extensive work on interiors, furniture, electrical systems and both internal and external electrification will also be undertaken.

Special attention will be given to restoring the main hall while retaining its historical appearance and architectural features. The surrounding garden will also be developed with different themes.

Several crores have previously been spent on the conservation and development of Gandhi Hall under the Smart City project. However, despite the renovation work, a proper maintenance and operational mechanism could not be established.

Consequently, the condition of the building and its premises began deteriorating over the years, with incidents of theft of valuable items also reported. Earlier proposals to hand over its maintenance to a private agency did not progress following opposition.

Built in 1904 during British rule, Gandhi Hall was initially known as King Edward Hall and was renamed after Independence. The heritage structure, known for its distinctive clock tower, remains one of Indore's prominent architectural landmarks. The proposed redevelopment is expected to combine heritage conservation with tourism, hospitality and convention facilities.