Indore-Abu Dhabi Flight Delayed By 90 Minutes After Technical Glitch; Passengers Create Ruckus Over Cancellation |

Indore Airport News: An Indore to Abu Dhabi flight was delayed by around 90 minutes on Wednesday following technical issues with the aircraft. Passengers were initially informed that the flight had been cancelled, triggering anger and a brief commotion at Indore airport.

Flight Delay News Led To Commotion

The Indore to Abu Dhabi flight was scheduled to depart at 8:30 AM. However, immigration-related and technical issues delayed the departure. Passengers were informed about the Indore flight cancellation, which led to strong objections at the airport.

Later, the technical problems were resolved, and the aircraft was cleared for departure. The Indore international flight finally took off for Abu Dhabi at around 10 AM.

Due To Technical Issues, The Flight Delayed By 90 Minutes

Airport officials confirmed that the Indore to Abu Dhabi flight today had encountered technical difficulties. He said the issues were rectified before the aircraft was allowed to depart.

The incident caused inconvenience to passengers, who had initially feared that their journey would be cancelled. The Indore airport flight update brought relief after the technical issues were resolved and the flight resumed its journey.

Indore-Abu Dhabi Direct Flight Launched Four Months Ago

The first direct flight between Indore and Abu Dhabi was launched on July 15, 2026, by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore. Operated by Air India Express, the service runs four days a week—Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The international route was introduced under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy 2025, with the state government offering a subsidy of up to Rs 15 lakh per flight to keep fares affordable.

The service aimed to provide international connectivity for travellers from Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring states, who previously had to travel via Delhi, Mumbai or Hyderabad.