Post-Diwali Air Pollution Grips Madhya Pradesh As Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior And Jabalpur Record 'Very Poor' AQI For Second Day | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day after Diwali in four major cities of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur, on Tuesday.

Several other cities also recorded high pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 300 at multiple locations.

Pollution levels had ranged from 'very poor' to 'severe' immediately after Diwali. On Tuesday, the AQI remained in the 'very poor' range of 301-400 at several monitoring stations.

In Bhopal, Paryavaran Bhavan recorded an AQI of 335, while TT Nagar registered 246 and the Collectorate area 154.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed water-sprinkling vehicles to curb dust and other airborne pollutants. The civic body carried out sprinkling along the stretch from Retghat to Roshanpura Square and in several other areas.

BMC additional commissioner (health) Aman Mishra said, "BMC has started water sprinkling for settling down after Diwali. BMC vehicles' water sprayers have been pressed into service to cub air pollution in many areas. We are having close monitoring on situation."

AQI across Madhya Pradesh

Location

AQI

Bhopal (Paryavaran Bhavan)

335

Bhopal (TT Nagar)

246

Bhopal (Collectorate)

154

Ujjain

382

Dewas

307

Indore (Residency)

301

Indore (Chhoti Gwaltoli)

336

Gwalior (City Centre)

301

Gwalior (DD Nagar)

372

Gwalior (Maharajbada)

352

Jabalpur

307