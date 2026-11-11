Post-Diwali Air Pollution Grips Madhya Pradesh As Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior And Jabalpur Record 'Very Poor' AQI For Second Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day after Diwali in four major cities of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur, on Tuesday.
Several other cities also recorded high pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 300 at multiple locations.
Pollution levels had ranged from 'very poor' to 'severe' immediately after Diwali. On Tuesday, the AQI remained in the 'very poor' range of 301-400 at several monitoring stations.
In Bhopal, Paryavaran Bhavan recorded an AQI of 335, while TT Nagar registered 246 and the Collectorate area 154.
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed water-sprinkling vehicles to curb dust and other airborne pollutants. The civic body carried out sprinkling along the stretch from Retghat to Roshanpura Square and in several other areas.
BMC additional commissioner (health) Aman Mishra said, "BMC has started water sprinkling for settling down after Diwali. BMC vehicles' water sprayers have been pressed into service to cub air pollution in many areas. We are having close monitoring on situation."
AQI across Madhya Pradesh
Location
AQI
Bhopal (Paryavaran Bhavan)
335
Bhopal (TT Nagar)
246
Bhopal (Collectorate)
154
Ujjain
382
Dewas
307
Indore (Residency)
301
Indore (Chhoti Gwaltoli)
336
Gwalior (City Centre)
301
Gwalior (DD Nagar)
372
Gwalior (Maharajbada)
352
Jabalpur
307