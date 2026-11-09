Diwali 2026 Turns Tragic In Bhopal As Five Killed In Separate Road Accidents, Including 12-Year-Old Boy And Married Couple | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A series of road accidents turned the Diwali festival into a tragedy for five families. Five people lost their lives in separate accidents reported in different police station areas.

The victims included an 18-year-old boy hit by a dumper, a 12-year-old boy struck by a speeding car, a couple killed in Berasia and an unidentified man who died in Ratibad.

A speeding dumper rammed into a motorcycle near Golakhedi in Gunga police station limits on Saturday evening, killing 18-year-old Vipin Ahirwar, a resident of Piplkheda village. His relative, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries.

Vipin had come to Bhopal with his relative for shopping in Diwali. While returning to their village in the evening, their bike was hit head-on by the dumper. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

Twelve-year-old Saurabh, who was injured in a road accident near 11 Mile in Misrod three days ago, died during treatment on Monday.

Police said Saurabh was working at a shop with his father. At night, while crossing the road, he was hit by a speeding car.

He was admitted to AIIMS in critical condition but could not survive. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the car driver.

A couple died in a road accident near Kararia Jod on Sironj Road in Berasia on Diwali. The deceased were identified as Mithun Prajapati (30) and his wife Pooja (21).

The couple, originally from Vidisha district, were travelling for some work when the accident occurred. An unidentified man, aged around 30, died in a road accident near Chhoti Jhagariya Khurd under Ratibad police station limits.