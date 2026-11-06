TRAI Proposes Direct Satellite Connectivity For Smartphones In India

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The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed a framework allowing compatible smartphones to connect directly to satellites, potentially extending mobile coverage beyond conventional telecom networks.

The recommendations, released on Nov 5, have been submitted to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for a final decision.

The proposal could create opportunities for satellite companies such as Starlink, Amazon Leo, Eutelsat OneWeb and Tata's Nelco to supply network capacity to authorised telecom service providers.

These providers could subsequently offer satellite connectivity to consumers, opening new revenue streams in India's emerging direct-to-device (D2D) market.

Under the proposed framework, satellite operators would provide network infrastructure, while authorised telecom companies would manage consumer-facing services.

TRAI has recommended introducing Satellite Communication Network (SCN) Provider Authorisation under Section 3(1)(b) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Authorised satellite operators could supply Satellite Communication Network-as-a-Service (SCNaaS) to eligible service providers.

However, SCN providers would not be permitted to offer telecom services directly to consumers under this authorisation.

The proposed licence would remain valid for 20 years, with an option for renewal for another 20 years.

Meanwhile, Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite are awaiting the necessary government clearances and spectrum allocation before launching commercial satellite broadband services in India.

TRAI has outlined two approaches for direct satellite connectivity.

The first, mobile satellite service (MSS)-based D2D, would use dedicated L-band and S-band satellite frequencies to connect compatible smartphones.

The second would use International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum already assigned to telecom operators.

TRAI identified the 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands for this arrangement.

The regulator recommended allowing IMT-based services on a non-interference and non-protection basis without awaiting the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027.

For MSS-based services, TRAI suggested encouraging smartphone manufacturers to incorporate compatible satellite communication modules into future handsets sold in India.

The recommendations remain subject to government acceptance and do not constitute approval for an immediate commercial launch.

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