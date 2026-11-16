India Closely Monitoring China, Plans Ready To Deter Any Aggression, Says Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit | ANI

New Delhi [India], November 16: Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Monday said that India is keeping a close eye on China and has the “plans in place” for deterrence.

Addressing a session titled ‘Preparing India’s Armed Forces & Future Wars’ at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, Air Chief Marshal Dixit said that the Indian armed forces have inducted new technology.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the ANI National Security Summit 3.0, when asked whether the Indian Air Force has the technological edge and the numerical strength to deter China, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit says, "We are keeping a very close eye, and we monitor every activity... We align our procedures first and then our capability along with it. The fifth-generation aircrafts are used depending on 3-4 things: whether their crew is trained, whether they are in network-centric warfare, and the altitude at which they are; will they be able to affect us? Considering all these things, our plans are in place, and we are inducting some new technology... We are in a situation which is called 'no peace, no war', and from there we may shift over to some kind of offensive or defensive. For this, we are very well prepared... We have to improve our air power. One is that we have to induct indigenous platforms at a faster rate, which will give us numbers and weapon-carriage capability at various places. Second is that we have to upgrade legacy equipment... The third one is MRFA (Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft). That process is also happening, and we want that to happen fast and contribute to our depleting squadron strength... The second point is that the weapons which are on the aircraft, we are continuously improving them... We are in quite a good spot as far as network-centric warfare is concerned." — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

India Monitoring China's Activities Closely

When asked about China, he said, “We are keeping a very close eye, and we monitor each and every activity that is happening in our adversaries. That is our adversaries; that is our peacetime job, and align our procedures first and then capability along with it. So the aircraft or the capability, actually, their use depends on three-four things. So whether their crew is trained, whether they are in network-centric warfare, and the altitude at which they are, will be able to affect us.”

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“Considering all these things, our plans are in place. So we add some new technology we are inducting. So, along with that, it is okay; we are in an okay situation and not a simple but okay situation that we will be able to deter this aggression... We are in a situation which is called no peace, no war and from there we may shift over to some kind of offensive or defensive,” Air Chief Marshal Dixit added.

Border Peace Essential For Relations

India has maintained that peace and tranquillity in the border areas were essential to normalising India-China relations.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed that any disturbance along the border would have consequences.

Also Watch:

Jaishankar Highlights Longstanding Border Dispute

Speaking in a conversation with John Micklethwait, Editor-in-Chief of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Delhi, Jaishankar said India and China have no agreed border and that the issue has persisted for decades.

“We don’t have an agreed border between India and China. This is not a new issue; it’s been going on for multiple decades... From 1975 till 2020, a good 45 years, no blood was shed on that border. The last time there were fatalities was in 1975. In this period, India-China relations did grow,” he said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)