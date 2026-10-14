 Tata Technologies Q2 Net Income At ₹171.4 Crore, Operating Revenue Rises 28.4% YoY
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Tata Technologies Q2 Net Income At ₹171.4 Crore, Operating Revenue Rises 28.4% YoY

Tata Technologies posts Q2 net income of ₹171.4 crore as revenue rises 28.4% to ₹1,698.8 crore, wins a $138 million vehicle programme and forecasts strong double-digit FY27 growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Tata Technologies Q2 Net Income At ₹171.4 Crore, Operating Revenue Rises 28.4% YoY
Tata Technologies |

Mumbai: Tata Technologies Limited reported a net income of ₹171.4 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. The company's operating revenue increased by 28.4% year-on-year to ₹1,698.8 crore.

Financial Performance

Operating EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹273.3 crore, marking a 31.5% increase year-on-year. The EBITDA margin was 16.1%, up 40 basis points year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter.

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Segmental Revenue

Services Segment Revenue was ₹1,355.7 crore, up 33.9% year-on-year. In USD terms, Services Segment Revenue was $141.9 million, an increase of 4.3% quarter-on-quarter on a constant currency basis.

Management Commentary

Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said the company's strong performance in Q2, with revenues growing 28% year-on-year, supports its positive outlook for FY27. He added that Tata Technologies expects strong double-digit growth for the full year, supported by demand, programme ramp-ups, and pipeline conversion.

Operational Metrics

Net income margin for the quarter was 10.1%. The workforce strength was 12,895, and the last twelve months (LTM) attrition rate was 15.6%.

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Key Deals

Tata Technologies secured a $138 million full vehicle programme with a European Automotive OEM. This deal involves end-to-end engineering for product development, manufacturing engineering, technical leadership, and programme management for two vehicle platforms.

Strategic Engagements

The company was also selected by a North American commercial vehicle manufacturer to lead the end-to-end development of a new vehicle platform and its digital ecosystem. Additionally, a Global Automotive OEM engaged Tata Technologies for the development and virtual validation of next-generation vehicle software platforms.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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