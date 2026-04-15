Tata Group Partners With UP Govt As CM Yogi Inaugurates First Advanced Technology CoE In Eastern Region | ANI

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday gave a major boost to the youth of Eastern Uttar Pradesh in the field of emerging technologies. He inaugurated the region’s first state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (CoE), established at Maharana Pratap Institute of Technology (MPIT), run by Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, with support from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Foundation.

In the presence of Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and TCS CEO K. Krithivasan, Chief Minister Yogi said, “In the last nine years, Uttar Pradesh has established itself not only as an infrastructure state but also as a manufacturing hub.”

CM Yogi said, “The transformation seen in Uttar Pradesh today was difficult to imagine nine years ago. Roads were poor, electricity supply was unreliable, and security was a concern. There was neither policy nor intent, and due to the lack of security and proper policies, investments did not come. Without investment, employment opportunities were also limited. That was the situation then, but today UP is progressing rapidly in every sector.”

Encouraging the youth, Chief Minister said that the closer they get to technology, the more they will master it. Once young people become proficient in technology, it will help them advance in education, healthcare, agriculture, industry, and innovation.

Chief Minister Yogi expressed gratitude to the Tata Group for supporting the establishment of the first Centre of Excellence in emerging technologies in Eastern UP. He said the centre will help meet current and future technological needs and provide a strong platform for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed and self-reliant India.

The centre will focus on AI, machine learning, data science, cybersecurity, space technology, and 3D printing. It will prepare youth for global competition through technological advancement, research, innovation, startups, and technology transfer. It will also strengthen initiatives like Digital India, Startup India, and Make in India.

CM Yogi said, “The Centre of Excellence will act as a beacon of technology for youth, farmers, and women from Gorakhpur, Eastern UP, northwestern Bihar, and the Terai region of Nepal. It will contribute not only to the development of Eastern UP but also to India’s overall progress.”

He expressed satisfaction that the centre has been set up in a region once considered among the most backward in the state. Now, youth, farmers, and women will be empowered technologically and contribute to regional prosperity in line with the Prime Minister’s vision.

CM Yogi also highlighted the establishment and contributions of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad. He noted that in 1932, during British rule, Mahant Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj founded the Parishad in Gorakhpur. It later played a key role in establishing Gorakhpur University by handing over two of its institutions to the government. Today, under the same Parishad, MPIT has received this advanced Centre of Excellence with Tata Group’s support.

Chief Minister said, “Once considered backward, Eastern UP is now emerging as a knowledge powerhouse with inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Gorakhpur currently has four fully functional universities, and recently a Software Technology Park has also been established with support from the Government of India.

CM Yogi said that in nine years, UP has emerged as an expressway state, with 55% of India’s expressways. The Ganga Expressway will soon be dedicated to the nation, increasing UP’s share to around 60%. A significant portion (65-70%) of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, inaugurated by PM Modi, also passes through UP, benefiting the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Technology has unlimited potential across sectors, just like Uttar Pradesh. Technology can play a crucial role in harnessing the state’s potential. Due to a favorable environment created by the government, 55% of India’s mobile manufacturing is now happening in UP, generating large-scale employment. Around 55-60% of electronic components are also produced in the state. UP has over 96 lakh MSMEs, more than 32,000 large industries, and over 22,000 startups contributing to economic growth.”

Chief Minister said NCR has become a hub for IT, electronics, and mobile manufacturing, Kanpur is emerging as a leather and drone technology hub, and Eastern UP is becoming a hub for agri-tech and MSMEs. Lucknow is developing as a defence corridor. Similarly, a new industrial city, future-ready industrial township, and pharma park are being developed over 56,000 acres in Bundelkhand.

CM Yogi said artificial intelligence is essential in today’s world, and everyone must keep pace with it. He urged MPIT’s director and faculty to design certificate, diploma, and degree courses at the Centre of Excellence to help students achieve their goals.

After inaugurating the CoE with Vedic chants alongside Tata leaders, Chief Minister Yogi toured the building and laboratories. He reviewed facilities in AI labs, cybersecurity labs, drone technology labs, and 3D printing labs. He was informed that the CoE is based on the concept of “AI for All,” aiming to make technology accessible to every section of society.

Startups demonstrated their innovations at the event. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with young innovators and encouraged them, stating that the centre will become a major hub for startup incubation and entrepreneurship development, accelerating innovation-driven growth in the region.

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During the event, CM Yogi, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, and other dignitaries unveiled MPIT’s Vision Document and the “Inclusive AI for UP” Vision Document. MoUs were also exchanged between MPIT and various institutions.

CM Yogi also launched “AI for All,” a 21-hour online cybersecurity awareness program, and the “AI for Farmers” course in collaboration with TCS iON.

MPIT Director Sudhir Agarwal, in his welcome address, elaborated on the objectives and goals of the Centre of Excellence. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Cabinet Minister Dr. Sanjay Nishad, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Gorakhpur Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, MLC and BJP State Vice President Dr. Dharmendra Singh, and other public representatives and officials.