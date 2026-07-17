Tata Technologies Q1 Net Profit Up 8%, Revenue Rises To ₹1,664 Crore

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Mumbai: Tata Technologies Limited announced on Friday its consolidated net profit after tax increased to ₹244.17 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q1 FY27), up from ₹227.75 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26). This represents a year-on-year growth of 7.21 per cent.

Revenue From Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹1,664.53 crore, a 5.80 per cent increase compared to ₹1,244.29 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, revenue was up from ₹1,572.22 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Total Income and Expenses

The company's total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 reached ₹1,701.55 crore, rising from ₹1,307.86 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹1,459.38 crore, an increase from ₹1,080.11 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was ₹6.00, compared to ₹5.59 in Q1 FY26. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹6.00 from ₹5.59 during the same period.

Segment Performance

Revenue from the Services segment for Q1 FY27 was ₹1,296.92 crore, while the Technology Solutions segment reported revenue of ₹367.71 crore. The Services segment's profit before tax was ₹64.20 crore, and Technology Solutions reported ₹357.24 crore.

Share Capital Update

During Q1 FY27, Tata Technologies allotted 72,509 shares of ₹2 each upon the exercise of vested stock options. This resulted in an increase of ₹0.01 crore in paid-up share capital.

Dividend Payment

A dividend of ₹11.70 per share, amounting to ₹475.08 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026, was approved by shareholders on June 26, 2026. This dividend was paid on July 12, 2026, subsequent to the quarter end.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.