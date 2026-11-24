Tata Steel Limited |

Mumbai: Tata Steel Limited has strengthened its presence in the steel products segment by acquiring a 9.91% stake in APL Apollo Tubes Limited for approximately ₹5,825 crore. The acquisition was completed on November 23, 2026, through a block deal on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), according to a regulatory filing.

The transaction marks a significant investment by the Tata Group's steel manufacturing arm in the structural steel tubes industry.

Acquisition Details

Tata Steel acquired 2,77,38,075 equity shares of APL Apollo Tubes at ₹2,100 per share. The acquired shares represent approximately 9.91% of the company's expanded voting share capital on a fully diluted basis.

The transaction was executed through an on-market purchase during the morning block deal window on BSE. The total acquisition consideration stood at approximately ₹5,825 crore, making it a sizeable equity transaction in the domestic steel sector.

Promoter Stake

Tata Steel purchased the equity shares from S Gupta Holding Private Limited, which forms part of the promoter group of APL Apollo Tubes. The acquisition was undertaken following the execution of a share purchase agreement between the parties on November 23, 2026.

The completion of the transaction gives Tata Steel a significant minority shareholding in APL Apollo Tubes without acquiring a controlling stake.

Strategic Significance

The investment brings together two prominent names operating across different segments of India's steel value chain. While Tata Steel has an established presence in steel manufacturing, APL Apollo Tubes operates in the structural steel tubes and value-added steel products segment.

Structural steel products find applications across infrastructure development, commercial construction, industrial projects and residential buildings.

Market Outlook

The acquisition comes against the backdrop of India's expanding infrastructure and construction requirements, which remain important demand drivers for the domestic steel industry.

Investors will closely monitor further disclosures regarding the strategic direction of the investment, potential business synergies and its long-term implications for both companies. However, the disclosed transaction details primarily relate to the acquisition of equity shares rather than any operational partnership.

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