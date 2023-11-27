Tata Steel Appoints Akshay Khullar As Vice President-Engineering and Projects Of The Company | Image: Tata Steel (Representative)

Tata Steel Limited on Monday announced the appointment of Akshay Khullar as the Vice President – Engineering & Projects (Designate), effective December 1, 2023. Khullar will officially assume the role of Vice President of Engineering and Projects from February 1, 2024, as outlined in the succession plan, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This decision comes following the retirement of Avneesh Gupta, the Vice President – TQM and Engineering & Projects, from his position with Tata Steel on February 1, 2024.

The company has also re-designated Peeyush Gupta as the Vice President - TQM, group strategic procurement and supply chain of the company.

Peeyush Gupta, currently serving as the Vice President – Group Strategic Procurement and Supply Chain will lead the Total Quality Management (TQM) function, in addition to his current responsibilities. Accordingly, effective February 1, 2024, Peeyush Gupta will be re-designated as the Vice President – TQM, Group Strategic Procurement and Supply Chain.

