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Mumbai: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday reaffirmed the market regulator’s commitment to protecting minority shareholders, amid growing corporate governance concerns surrounding Tata Steel’s proposed acquisition of APL Apollo Tubes.

Pandey emphasised that safeguarding investor interests remains a key regulatory priority and backed proxy advisory firms for highlighting issues affecting minority shareholders in listed companies.

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Investor Protection

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi, the SEBI Chairman said proxy advisory firms have every right to raise concerns regarding corporate transactions and represent the interests of minority investors. He also welcomed public discussions and media scrutiny of corporate governance issues, underlining the importance of transparency and accountability in India’s capital markets.

His remarks assume significance as proxy advisory firms have raised questions over the structure and valuation of the proposed Tata Steel-APL Apollo Tubes acquisition. Concerns have also emerged regarding the protection of minority shareholders’ interests under the proposed transaction.

Mega Acquisition

Tata Steel on Monday announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the entire 26.6% promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes for ₹15,510 crore. The steel major also plans to acquire an additional 26% stake through an open offer valued at ₹16,756 crore.

The combined transaction is valued at ₹32,266 crore, with Tata Steel potentially securing a 52.6% stake, subject to the outcome of the open offer. The acquisition is expected to triple Tata Steel’s downstream production capabilities, strengthening its presence in the value-added steel products segment.

Governance Focus

The proposed acquisition has brought corporate governance, transaction valuation and minority shareholder protection into sharper focus. Pandey’s comments highlight SEBI’s support for independent scrutiny of major corporate transactions, particularly those involving changes in ownership and management control.

While the SEBI Chairman reiterated the regulator’s commitment to investor protection, he did not announce any specific regulatory action against the proposed acquisition. The developments underline the importance of balancing corporate expansion ambitions with shareholder rights and fair treatment of investors.

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