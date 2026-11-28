Tata Sons Moves To Safeguard Its Legal Position |

Mumbai: Tata Sons has filed caveats in the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court on Saturday, November 28, following the Bombay High Court's refusal to grant immediate relief to two Tata trusts in a dispute over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman.

The move ensures that Tata Sons gets an opportunity to present its arguments before any orders are passed if the trusts challenge Friday's court decision.

Tata Sons Board Meeting To Proceed

The Bombay High Court declined to defer or stay the Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for November 30, allowing it to proceed subject to the court's final orders.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and RD Tata Trust (RDTT) had sought restrictions on Chandrasekaran exercising his casting vote in case of differences among Tata Trusts' nominee directors. Justice Abhay Ahuja directed Tata Sons and other respondents to submit their reply affidavits. The next hearing is scheduled for January 18, 2027.

Tata Trusts Seek ₹65 Crore In Damages

The two trusts have challenged Chandrasekaran's reappointment for a third five-year term as executive chairman of Tata Sons. They alleged that the September 17 board resolution violated Article 121 of the company's Articles of Association by failing to secure the mandatory affirmative vote.

While the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust has sought ₹50 crore in damages, the RD Tata Trust has demanded ₹15 crore. Both have sought annual interest of 18%.

Tata Sons IPO Dispute Adds To Tensions

The legal developments come amid growing differences between Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and Tata Sons over leadership and the holding company's proposed stock market listing. Tata Trusts collectively hold a 66% stake in Tata Sons.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated Tata Sons' listing following its classification as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC). Noel Tata has been advocating corporate restructuring to avoid an initial public offering (IPO).

The upcoming board meeting assumes significance as the conglomerate navigates mounting governance, leadership and regulatory challenges.

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