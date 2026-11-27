Tata Sons’ November 30 board meeting will proceed after the Bombay High Court declined interim relief in the chairman reappointment dispute | File Image

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to stay the November 30 board meeting of Tata Sons, allowing it to proceed as scheduled.

However, the court clarified that any decision taken at the meeting would be subject to the final outcome of two suits filed by Tata Trusts challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term.

Justice Abhay Ahuja said the court was not inclined to grant any interim relief at this stage. “We are not granting any relief today. Let the meeting (on November 30) go on as per schedule. Any outcome of the meeting would be subject to our final orders,” the court observed. The matter has been posted for further hearing on January 18, 2027.

Trusts Seek Stay On Board Meeting

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the R.D. Tata Trust (RDTT) had sought a stay on the meeting, its deferment or a direction restraining Chandrasekaran from exercising his vote as executive chairman.

The trusts have challenged a September 17 board resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran, contending that it was passed without the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association (AoA). They argued that the chairman’s casting vote was improperly used despite dissent from Noel Tata, one of the two trust-nominated directors.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the trusts, said they collectively held 66 per cent of Tata Sons and were entitled to protect their interests. He argued that the affirmative vote of trust nominees was mandatory for certain board decisions and the chairman could not override their dissent through a casting vote.

“The moment a trust nominee does not agree, you cannot say that you will decide by a casting vote,” Singhvi submitted, adding that allowing the resolution to stand would render the affirmative-vote requirement meaningless.

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy, also appearing for the trusts, argued that a casting vote could only break a tie and could not be used to create a majority. “An attempt has been made to use the casting vote to create a majority, which can never be the case,” he said.

Tata Sons Opposes Interim Relief

Opposing the plea, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Tata Sons, argued that a dispute between trustees should not be allowed to paralyse the company’s functioning. He submitted that the September resolution could be challenged independently and confirmation of the meeting minutes on November 30 would not amount to passing a fresh resolution.

Senior advocate Ravi Kadam, appearing for the company in the second suit, questioned the maintainability of the pleas, arguing that prior permission from the Charity Commissioner may be required under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.

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The trusts have sought an interim injunction restraining Tata Sons and its directors from implementing the September 17 resolution. In separate suits, the SDTT has claimed Rs 50 crore in damages, while the RDTT has sought Rs 15 crore, both with 18 per cent annual interest.

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