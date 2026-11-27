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The leadership and governance dispute within the Tata Group has intensified, with Tata Trusts filing a caveat before the Charity Commissioner following representations by trustees Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan seeking an urgent inquiry, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday.

The development comes ahead of a scheduled Bombay High Court hearing on a petition filed by Tata Trusts against Tata Sons and its chairman, N Chandrasekaran.

Tata Trusts, led by Noel Tata, are seeking restrictions on the use of the chairman's casting vote to secure approval for board resolutions when their two nominee directors disagree.

Senior advocate Harish Salve may travel from London to represent Tata Sons, while senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi may appear for Tata Trusts, the report said.

Tata Trusts Challenge Casting Vote Ahead Of Crucial Board Meeting

The legal proceedings come ahead of the Tata Sons board meeting expected on Nov 30, where directors are likely to deliberate on the holding company's potential listing.

The board is also expected to discuss convening annual and extraordinary general meetings to ratify Chandrasekaran's directorship.

The petition seeks to prevent a recurrence of the Sept 17 board meeting, during which independent director Harish Manwani, who chaired the proceedings, exercised his casting vote supporting Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman.

While Noel Tata opposed the reappointment, fellow Tata Trusts nominee Srinivasan backed the proposal.

Article 121 At Centre Of Tata Sons Governance Dispute

The dispute revolves around the interpretation of Article 121 of Tata Sons' articles of association, which requires affirmative votes from a majority of Trust-nominated directors attending board meetings.

The provision also allows the chairman to exercise a casting vote when voting results in a tie.

Meanwhile, Noel Tata has reiterated his demand for changes to the sequence of discussions at the upcoming board meeting.

In a communication dated Nov 25 addressed to Tata Sons Company Secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Tata insisted that matters raised by him receive priority over other agenda items, Moneycontrol had previously reported.

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